NYC SHOOTINGS: Five shot in East Harlem, Bronx and Brooklyn in separate incidents

Gunfire broke the early morning silence on a sultry summer Sunday in East Harlem, Brooklyn and the Bronx, leaving five people seriously injured in separate shootings, police reported.

Three victims were wounded in a single incident in East Harlem at about 2 a.m. on July 24 at the corner of Lexington Avenue and East 112th Street.

According to law enforcement sources, neither of the three victims have thus far been cooperative with investigators looking to piece together the circumstances leading up to the shooting, and find the suspect(s) responsible.

Officers from the 23rd Precinct, in responding to a report of the shooting, found two victims at the crime scene: a 29-year-old man shot in the right shoulder and left leg, and a 26-year-old man who took a bullet to his right arm.

EMS brought both men to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment.

Later, police learned that a third victim — a 30-year-old man shot in the right foot — sought treatment via private means at Metropolitan Hospital.

All three victims suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, police sources said.

Later on Sunday morning, a man was shot and seriously injured at the corner of Franklin Avenue and Carroll Streets in Crown Heights, Brooklyn at about 4:30 a.m.

Officers from the 71st Precinct found the unidentified victim shot in the back and arm.

EMS rushed him to Kings County Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition with injuries not considered life-threatening.

As in the East Harlem case, police sources said the victim has not cooperated with detectives investigating the shooting. Police do not yet know the circumstances surrounding the shooting, nor have they obtained a description of the shooter.

A half-hour after the Brooklyn shooting, cops in the Bronx found a man shot in the neck near the NYC Bronx License Center, at 1332 Commerce Ave. in Unionport, at about 5 a.m. on July 24.

Officers from the 45th Precinct discovered the 49-year-old man at the scene. The victim claimed he heard shots and felt pain before realizing he had been wounded.

EMS rushed him to Jacobi Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in either case, police said. The investigations remain ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding any of the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.