Off-duty officer stabbed to death in Bronx apartment, estranged husband questioned

Detectives in the Bronx are questioning a 34-year-old man who turned himself in following the fatal stabbing of an off-duty officer early on Monday morning.

The 31-year-old female officer was found stabbed multiple times about her body inside a first-floor apartment at 780 Grand Concourse in Melrose at 2:50 a.m. on June 13.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the 34-year-old man was the officer’s estranged husband, and the murder is being investigated as an apparent case of domestic violence.

Officers from the 44th Precinct discovered the victim after responding to the location for a 911 call about a woman stabbed.

EMS units subsequently pronounced the officer dead at the scene. Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

Police have not yet released details about where the deceased officer had been assigned. More information about the case is expected to be released at a press conference scheduled later on Monday.

Meanwhile, authorities said, the 34-year-old man turned himself in at a neighboring police precinct.

He’s still being questioned at this hour, with charges pending the results of the ongoing investigation, law enforcement sources said.