One dead, two injured in Bronx triple shooting: NYPD

Cops are looking for the gunman responsible for a triple shooting in the Bronx early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a shooting near the intersection of East Burnside Avenue and Anthony Avenue in Tremont at around 2:44 a.m. Upon arrival, police found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot to the torso, a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg and a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the foot.

EMS rushed the 34-year-old man to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 23-year-old man was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition, while the 37-year-old man was taken to Saint Barnabas, also in stable condition.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing. A firearm was reportedly recovered from the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld by police pending family notification.