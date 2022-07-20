Shooting on Brooklyn street leaves three men injured; NYPD

Police are investigating a triple shooting that left three people injured in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say that at 11:34 a.m. on July 20, police responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting outside of 1115 Rutland Road. Upon their arrival, officers found three men who had been shot: a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left hip, a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his buttocks, and a 37-year-old man who was shot in the lower back.

The 33-year-old and 34-year-old victims were taken to Brookdale Hospital and the 37-year-old was taken to Kings County Hospital, all in stable condition.

At this time, the NYPD is looking for a black SUV that was spotted in the area at the time of the shooting, though currently it is not known what role the SUV plays in the situation. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.