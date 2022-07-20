Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Shooting on Brooklyn street leaves three men injured; NYPD

By
comments
Posted on
DSC_7070
Police from the 67 Precinct are investigating a triple shooting at East 98 Street and Rutland Road in East Flatbush.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Police are investigating a triple shooting that left three people injured in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say that at 11:34 a.m. on July 20, police responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting outside of 1115 Rutland Road. Upon their arrival, officers found three men who had been shot: a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left hip, a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his buttocks, and a 37-year-old man who was shot in the lower back.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The 33-year-old and 34-year-old victims were taken to Brookdale Hospital and the 37-year-old was taken to Kings County Hospital, all in stable condition.

At this time, the NYPD is looking for a black SUV that was spotted in the area at the time of the shooting, though currently it is not known what role the SUV plays in the situation. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Police from the 67 Precinct are investigating a triple shooting at East 98 Street and Rutland Road in East Flatbush.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Police from the 67 Precinct are investigating a triple shooting at East 98 Street and Rutland Road in East Flatbush.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Officers recovered eight shell casing during a triple shooting on East 98 Street and Rutland Road.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

 

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC