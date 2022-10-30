BREAKING: Three people in Queens shot at deli near Jamaica LIRR station in broad daylight

Three people in Queens were shot at a deli in broad daylight, steps away from the Jamaica LIRR station, on Sunday afternoon, police reported.

Officers from the 103th Precinct and other NYPD units are now on the hunt for the shooter responsible for the gunfire that erupted at about 1:48 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the Long Island Express Deli and Grocery at the corner of 91st Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard.

Police sources said the three victims are a 24-year-old man shot in the abdomen; a 29-year-old man who was wounded in the buttocks; and a 21-year-old woman who was hit in the lower back.

EMS rushed all three victims to Jamaica Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening, law enforcement sources said.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation at this time, authorities said. No arrests have been made.

Police are looking for a perpetrator described on the Citizen app as a man standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall who wore black-and-purple sneakers and was last seen near the corner of Jamaica Avenue and 144th Place.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.