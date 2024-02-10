Bloodshed in the Bronx: Mom killed, two sons injured in triple shooting, police report

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Bronx mother was killed and her two sons — including an 8-year-old boy — were wounded in a triple shooting early on Saturday morning, police reported.

Sources familiar with the case said police are seeking a male suspect believed to be the mother’s boyfriend in the apparently fatal case of domestic violence.

Law enforcement sources said the bloodshed occurred at about 5:13 a.m. on Feb. 10 inside of an apartment building at 223 East 203rd St. in Kingsbridge Heights.

Officers from the 52nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found the 40-year-old woman shot multiple times in the upper torso. EMS rushed her to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead; police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

Police also located at the scene her two sons, both of whom were shot: a 16-year-old boy wounded in the buttocks and an 8-year-old boy who took a bullet to his left arm.

Paramedics brought the 16-year-old to St. Barnabas Hospital, and the 8-year-old to Jacobi Hospital. Both were listed in stable condition, police reported.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unknown and under investigation, police said. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

The incident was the 52nd Precinct’s first reported homicide of 2024, based upon the most recent CompStat report.

If you or someone you love is a victim of domestic violence, call the NYC Domestic Violence hotline at 800-621-HOPE.