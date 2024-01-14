Cops seek perp who shot man near Bronx NYCHA development

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help identifying the perpetrator who shot and killed a man this month at a Bronx public housing complex.

Police found 43-year-old Andy Faris, a resident of Mott Haven, on the afternoon of Jan. 2 on Randall Avenue in Throggs Neck, at the New York City Housing Authority’s Throggs Neck Houses.

Officers from the 45th Precinct found Faris with a single gunshot wound to the head in front of the building.

EMS rushed him to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition and survived for nearly two weeks, but on Jan. 14 he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are looking for leads that can help them capture the gunman, who remains at large and hasn’t been identified.

The 45th Precinct saw 5 murders in 2023, according to the most recent CompStat report.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips.