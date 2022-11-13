Scooter rider killed in Bronx crash

A man died Saturday after being ejected from his e-scooter following a crash on the Bronx’s Grand Concourse.

Law enforcement sources said the unidentified man in his 40s was riding a scooter westbound on East 149th Street in Mott Haven at about 11:15 am when he was struck by the 23-year-old driver of a Honda SUV, who was traveling southbound on the Grand Concourse.

The scooter rider flew off his vehicle and sustained severe head injuries upon landing, police said.

The man was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced deceased; the NYPD has not revealed his identity as of Sunday afternoon. The Honda driver was taken to Harlem Hospital with minor injuries. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Approximately 47 people died in traffic collisions in the Bronx in the first nine months of 2022, according to city data analyzed by advocacy group Transportation Alternatives. That’s a 31% increase from the same period in 2021, and nearly 50% above the Vision Zero-era baseline for the borough.