Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Bronx

Man cuffed for fatally shooting neighbor during dispute on Bronx block

By
0
comments
Posted on
Officers near the scene of a deadly shooting on Fulton Avenue, across from Crotona Park, in the Bronx on June 23, 2021.
Photo by Steve Sanchez

Cops cuffed a Bronx man accused of fatally shooting a neighbor during a dispute on their block Wednesday night.

Timmy Johnson, 30, allegedly shot the 30-year-old victim in front of an apartment building on Fulton Avenue near East 172nd Street, across from Crotona Park, at about 8:15 p.m. on June 23.

Both Johnson and the victim, whose identity has been withheld pending family notification, lived on the same block of Fulton Avenue. Sources familiar with the investigation said shooting resulted from a dispute between the two men; the cause of the argument remains under investigation.

NYPD units at the scene of the deadly shooting on Fulton Avenue in the Bronx on June 23, 2021.Photo by Steve Sanchez

Officers from the 42nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault, found the victim with at least one gunshot wound to his body.

EMS rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police sources said Johnson was taken into custody a short time later near the crime scene. A loaded firearm allegedly used in the murder was also recovered.

Johnson faces charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC