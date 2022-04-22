A man is in custody after another man was found shot in the Bronx early Friday morning.

According to police, at 1:28 a.m. on April 22 officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot near the corner of East Gun Hill Road and Webster Avenue. Upon their arrival, cops found a 34-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Police recovered a firearm and a 36-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene, but no charges have been announced as of yet. The investigation is ongoing.