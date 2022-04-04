Subway slasher attacks woman at Bronx station, runs to bodega seconds later

Police need the public’s help in finding the subway slasher who attacked a 45-year-old woman in the Bronx last week.

The NYPD released on Sunday night footage of the suspect sought for the March 30 attack, which occurred at 10:55 p.m. inside the Fordham Road station on the B/D lines in Fordham.

Law enforcement sources said the assailant got into a verbal dispute with the victim while she waiting for a train on the northbound platform. The words turned bloody, cops said, when the perpetrator pulled out a knife and slashed the woman across her face.

Following the attack, the slasher fled out of the Fordham Road station to the street.

The incident was reported to the 46th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 11. EMS brought the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital for treatment of her facial laceration.

The footage shows the suspect inside a bodega at 221 East 188th St., about a block east of the Fordham Road station, less than two minutes after the attack occurred.

He’s shown wearing a green winter knit cap, a dark green jacket over a black sweater, blue jeans and black-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.