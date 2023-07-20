Suspects busted for Bronx shooting that injured two children

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Two gunmen were cuffed Wednesday night for allegedly shooting two children in the Bronx last week, police said.

A 16-year-old boy (whose name has been withheld due to his age) and 20-year-old Angel Hernandez were placed behind bars at the 52 Precinct for allegedly firing into the busy Saint James Park on July 11. According to police sources, the pair rode on a scooter to East 193 Street and Morris Avenue just before 6 p.m. where the pair apparently shot multiple times into the crowded park.

The ensuing bulletstorm injured four people, including two small children. A 6-year-old boy received a bullet wound to his right calf while his 3-year-old brother received a graze wound, likewise to the right calf. A 25-year-old was also shot in the lower back. A 23-year-old man was also among the victims, after suffering a bullet wound to the left thigh. All the victims were rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital where they survived the ordeal.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the motive for the crime appeared to be gang related.

Hernandez was walked out of the 52 Precinct by detectives on Thursday evening where he was peppered with questions but remained silent.

Hernandez and the teen are both charged with four counts of attempted murder.