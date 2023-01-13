An 18-year-old has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly Bronx shooting late last year.

According to police, the suspect — whose identity was not released by cops since he was 17 at the time of the murder — turned himself in this week for killing 23-year-old Elijah Dukuray on Nov. 24, 2022.

Just before 9 p.m. that night, officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the vicinity of Bronxwood Avenue and East 233 St., within the confines of the 47th Precinct. There, officers found Dukuray unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck.

The victim was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead. Just four days later, cops released a set of New York plates they considered connected to the crime.

The alleged gunman was charged Thursday with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.