Man, 19, fatally shot in leg after alleged dispute at Inwood barbecue: Cops

A young man was fatally shot in the leg Saturday night after an alleged dispute at a Manhattan barbecue, cops said.

Police responded to a 911 call of shots fired near the corner of 10th Avenue and West 202nd Street in Inwood at approximately 10:49 p.m. Upon arrival, officers observed a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

The victim — whose identity is being withheld pending family notification — was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.