Teenager gunned down in front of Bronx grocery store | amNewYork

Detectives are looking for the gunman who fatally shot a 16-year-old boy in front of a Bronx bodega on Wednesday afternoon.

Cops said that James Solano, 16, of Trinity Avenue took a fatal bullet to his neck in front of the King Deli and Grocery at 1097 Boston Road in Morrisania at 12:02 p.m. on Dec. 23.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct and EMS units responded to a 911 call about the assault and found Solano at the location. Paramedics rushed him to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At this point in the ongoing investigation, police have not yet established a possible motive for the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Law enforcement agents are looking for a man in a black jacket, a light hooded sweatshirt and a white surgical mask who was seeing fleeing the location eastbound on East 166th Street shortly after the shot rang out.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.