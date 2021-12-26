Two men dead in Bronx shooting: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Detectives are looking for the suspect behind a Bronx shooting early on Sunday morning that left two men dead.

Police said the double homicide happened at about 4:07 a.m. on Dec. 26 at the corner of East 168th Street and Morris Avenue in Morrisania.

Officers from the 44th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found two men with bullet wounds in front of a nearby deli.

One of the victims, a 31-year-old man shot in the head, was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

EMS rushed the second victim, an unidentified man in his 30s who had been shot in the neck, arm and back, to Lincoln Hospital, where he died several hours later.

Early on in the investigation, police did not have details about the events leading up to the shooting, or a description of any suspects involved.

Sources familiar with the case said a firearm was found under the unidentified man in his 30s at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing probe, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the double homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.