Violent dispute leaves one man stabbed to death in the Bronx: NYPD

Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead in the Bronx on Wednesday night.

Authorities say that at 11:39 p.m. on July 6, police responded to a 911 call regarding an assault with a knife in the vicinity of East Gun Hill Road and Seymour Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found a 30-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive inside a vehicle, with stab wounds throughout his body, outside of 1381 East Gun Hill Road.

Paramedics rushed to the location and declared the victim dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending proper family notification.

An investigation found that the victim was involved in a dispute with an unknown man at Schorr Place and Eastchester Road when he is stabbed by the suspect. The victim got into the car and tried to drive away, but struck a pole.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.