Brooklyn

Brooklyn school crossing guard charged with assaulting a child: NYPD

The police arrested a NYPD school crossing guard in Brooklyn Monday night and have charged her with assault and injuring a child.

Ashaki Abraham, 30, was arrested at around 11 p.m. within the confines of the 79th Precinct, which covers Bedford Stuyvesant and northern portions of Brooklyn.

She was charged with assault and “acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17-years-old.”

It isn’t clear whether the assault took place while she was working or was off duty. A police spokesperson did not provide any details.

