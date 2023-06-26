200 straphangers evacuated as L train derails in Brooklyn

200 people were safely evacuated from an L train after it derailed in Brooklyn on Sunday night.

About 200 straphangers were safely evacuated after an L train partially derailed in Canarsie, Brooklyn Sunday evening.

The incident occurred at 8:47 p.m. on June 25 as an L train left the line’s southern terminus, Canarsie-Rockaway Parkway, bound for Manhattan. MTA communications director Tim Minton said the train was switching tracks when “a single axle with two wheels left the track.”

“This caused the fourth and fifth cars of the train to separate slightly,” said Minton, “making it unsafe for passengers to walk between them.”

Approximately 200 riders in the train’s rear cars were evacuated back onto the platform at Rockaway Parkway, while another eight passengers in the front four cars stepped onto another train that pulled up alongside it, which then traveled one stop away to East 105th Street, where the passengers disembarked.

No injuries were reported in the derailment, which remains under investigation.

Service on the L was suspended overnight between Rockaway Parkway and Broadway Junction in both directions. Full service was restored by 5:37 a.m. Monday, Minton said.