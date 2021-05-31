Quantcast
Brooklyn

Amazon delivery worker shot and grazed in face during Brooklyn dispute

A bullet hole in the window after a Amazon driver was shot on DeKalb and Wyckoff Avenues in Bushwick, Brooklyn on May 31, 2021.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Cops are looking for the gunman who shot and injured a 22-year-old Amazon truck driver during an argument in Brooklyn on Monday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the victim suffered only a graze wound to his face and is now recovering.

Police said the daring daytime shooting happened at about 11:19 a.m. on May 31 near the corner of DeKalb and Wyckoff Avenues in Bushwick.

According to police sources, the victim was inside the Amazon delivery truck he had parked moments earlier when he got into a verbal argument with the shooter, described only as an unknown male. The reasons for the dispute remain unknown at this time, sources said.

The words turned bloody, cops said, when the shooter pulled out a gun and fired a shot through the window that grazed the worker’s face. After opening fire, the perpetrator fled on foot in an unknown direction.

An officer checks out the cab of the truck, with the bullet hole visible in the windshield.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Officers from the 83rd Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victim to nearby Wyckoff Heights Medical Center for treatment. 

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

