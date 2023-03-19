Cops seek bike-riding gunman for shooting man in Brooklyn

Cops are looking for the gunman they say shot at a group of people while riding a bike in Brooklyn last week.

According to authorities, at around 10:06 p.m. on March 16, a man was riding his bike in front of 1455 Saint John’s Place, near Utica Avenue in Crown Heights, when he pointed his gun at a group of people and fired a shot. The bullet struck a 32-year-old man in the left shoulder.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene on the bike northbound on Utica Avenue.

As of March 12, when the most recent Police Department data is available, there was just one other reported shooting in Brooklyn’s 77th Precinct, where Thursday’s incident occurred. Citywide, shootings are down more than 20%, according to the same data.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are confidential.