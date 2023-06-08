Broken locks may potentially hold NYCHA liable for negligence in murder cases, Court of Appeals rules

Two lawsuits accusing the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) of negligence in a pair of homicide cases will head to trial after the state Court of Appeals ruled it could not unilaterally absolve the agency of responsibility.

Now, a jury of New Yorkers will decide whether or not NYCHA adequately protected two residents who were killed on its properties — the victims’ homes — in separate instances.

The decision, however, impacts more than just the NYCHA cases. Going forward, it potentially sets a new precedent — as landlords will not be able to rely on the “targeted victim” defense to write off their responsibility to provide proper security measures at apartment buildings.

According to both lawsuits, the murderers entered the buildings where the victims resided through broken, unlocked doors — something which NYCHA claims it cannot be held responsible for based on a state law that says landlords are not liable for protecting tenants in instances of “targeted” crimes.

The law reasons that if an attacker is determined to reach a specific victim, a locked door won’t stop them — hence, landlords could not be held responsible for providing extensive security measures.

The courts were split — the Manhattan Supreme Court agreed with NYCHA, ruling in 2019 the agency could not be held accountable in the killing of 18-year-old Tyshana Murphy, who was shot and killed at Grant Houses in 2011, because her killers were targeting her.

The First Department of the Appellate Division, which oversees Manhattan and the Bronx, upheld the ruling Murphy’s mother appealed, seeking a different answer.

But, in 2017, Brooklyn Supreme Court had decided differently on a very similar case. The court ruled it could not definitively say that NYCHA was off the hook for the 2007 murder of Bridget Crushshon, who was burned to death by an ex-partner at Cypress Hills Houses, and would send the case to trial.

NYCHA appealed the decision, but the Second Department of the Appellate Division upheld the Supreme Court’s ruling — agreeing that there were “triable issues of fact as to whether, inter alia, NYCHA fulfilled its duty to provide a safe environment given the volume of crime activity in the area, and whether the often-broken door lock could be negligence proximately related to the occurrence.”

With two opposite rulings on very similar cases, the state Court of Appeals stepped in to make a final decision.

Last month, it handed down its ruling — agreeing with the Brooklyn Supreme Court and the Second Department that NYCHA’s responsibility could not be so easily waived, and that both cases would go to trial.

“We hold that though the sophisticated nature of an attack may in some cases be relevant to the proximate cause analysis, the fact that an attack was ‘targeted’ does not sever the causal chain between a landlord’s negligence and a plaintiff’s injuries as a matter of law,” wrote newly-appointed Chief Justice Rowan D. Wilson.

Joseph Rosato, the lawyer who represented Crushshon’s sons in their lawsuit against NYCHA, remarked that the Court of Appeals’ ruling now puts the case’s fate in a jury’s hands.

“It changed the direction of the law, and reaffirmed throughout the state now that these types of premises security cases, no matter how intent the bad person may be on committing this act, it’s really going to be for a jury to determine all of those factors when making a determination on whether it should proceed to trial or not,” said Rosato.

As NYCHA is the largest public housing landlord in the U.S. — and one of the largest landlords in New York City, overseeing more than 2,000 buildings and over 360,000 residents — the agency may be hit harder than most.

“NYCHA will respect the court’s ruling, and will continue to vigorously defend its interests. We have no further comment,” an agency spokesperson told amNewYork Metro.