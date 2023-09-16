Brooklyn brute beat senior so bad that the victim lost sight and hearing: cops

The Brooklyn brute who, police said, attacked a senior so bad that the victim suffered vision and hearing loss.

Brooklyn detectives are looking for the brute who mercilessly beat a senior last month, causing the man to lose his sight and hearing.

The NYPD released on Sept. 15 an image of the suspect behind the attack that occurred at 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 29 near the corner of Blake Avenue and Milford Street in East New York.

According to police, the perpetrator approached the 73-year-old man at the location and engaged him in a verbal dispute. The words turned violent, cops said, when the perpetrator brutally hit the man multiple times in the head and face.

Following the assault, law enforcement sources reported, the suspect hopped into a dark gray, four-door sedan that fled the location eastbound along Blake Avenue before turning northbound onto Logan Street.

The victim was rushed via private means to Brookdale Hospital, where he was treated for numerous facial fractures, as well as loss of hearing and vision. The incident was later reported to the 75th Precinct, where year-to-date through Sept. 10, felony assaults are down 5.4%, according to the most recent CompStat report.

Police described the suspect as a man with a dark complexion who was last seeing wearing a red-and-black t-shirt with a yellow letter H written on the front.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.