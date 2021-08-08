Brooklyn brute violently stabs foe during dispute, blesses himself

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Maybe he was asking for forgiveness.

Detectives in Brooklyn are searching for the suspect who violently stabbed a man during a dispute on Saturday and was caught on camera blessing himself.

Police released footage of the perpetrator responsible for the attack which occurred at about 1 a.m. on Aug. 7 in the area of Pitkin and Euclid Avenues in City Line.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect and the 30-year-old victim got into a verbal argument for reasons that remain unknown at this time.

The street beef turned bloody, cops said, when the perpetrator pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim multiple times about the body. He then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 75th Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The stabbing was part of a very violent weekend in the confines of the 75th Precinct, which also includes East New York. Three men were shot dead and four others were injured in separate shootings in that neighborhood between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Ironically, the precinct has seen a recent decline in both murders and shootings. Felony assaults were also down nearly 25% over the past 28 days, according to the most recent NYPD CompStat report for the command.

Meanwhile, the NYPD obtained footage from the MTA of the stabbing suspect passing through the emergency gate at the Euclid Avenue subway station, located near the crime scene. The video shows the suspect walking through the gate, then making the sign of the cross before walking away.

Cops described the suspect as a man in his 30s with a dark complexion and a medium build, standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with black braids and a beard. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.