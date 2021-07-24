Brooklyn creep places his junk on woman’s head, then punches her: cops

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops in Brooklyn are looking for the creep who sexually assaulted a 28-year-old woman as she sat on the sidewalk last week.

The NYPD released on Saturday morning video footage of the attacker behind the July 16 incident, which occurred at 6 a.m. in front of a home on Herkimer Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

According to law enforcement sources, the perverted perpetrator pulled out his penis, walked up to the woman, and placed his exposed junk on her head.

Police said the suspect shoved the creep away, leading him to punch the victim in the chest and elbow. He then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 79th Precinct. Police said EMS brought the victim to Interfaith Hospital, where she was treated and released for bruising to her chest and a minor elbow laceration.

The video that police released on Saturday shows the suspect in a confrontation with an unidentified individual near the crime scene.

Cops described him as a man with a dark complexion and a medium build with short, dark dreadlocked hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue pants and green sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.