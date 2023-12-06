A pair of fires in Mapleton and Bushwick left a person in critical condition and two others in stable condition.

A pair of separate Brooklyn fires on Wednesday morning left three people injured, FDNY sources said.

Fire Department personnel removed civilians from the second floor of a home on the 2000 block of 57th Street in Mapleton just after 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 6.

Paramedics rushed the victims to a local hospital in critical condition and stable condition.

Although the cause of the fire remains under investigation, radio reports indicated that members of Hazmat Company 1, Squad Company 1 and the Hazmat Battalion were called in to remove an e-bike and e-battery from the scene. Faulty lithium-ion batteries typically used to charge e-bikes have been among the city’s most prolific fire causes in recent years.

About two hours later, the FDNY was called to put out a fire inside a first-floor apartment on Covert Street near Bushwick Avenue in Bushwick at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A victim was pulled from the apartment by firefighters covered in soot. Paramedics evaluated the victim at the scene with non-life threatening injuries at the location.

The fire extended to the dwelling’s second and third floors. About 55 firefighters put four hose-lines into operation to knock down the main body of fire, removing windows and pulling ceilings in each apartment in the process.

The fire was placed under control at 11:40 a.m. on Dec. 6. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Wednesday’s fire was the second blaze on Covert Street in Bushwick in the last week. Previously, 15 people were injured in a two-alarm fire at a home on the 100 block of Covert Street.