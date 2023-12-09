NYC WEATHER ALERT: Flood watch in effect as heavy rain, wind expected across five boroughs Sunday night

NYC umbrellas will be put to the test by an approaching storm on Dec. 10-11 that could bring 2-3 inches of rain, and winds of up to 60 mph, to New York.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

New York City is under a flood watch starting Sunday as an approaching coastal storm is expected to bring heavy rains and wind to the area.

The Five Boroughs can expect anywhere from 2 to 3 inches, as well as high winds of 30-40 mph, with gusts of up to 60 mph at times, for much of Sunday evening and into Monday morning.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued the flood watch from 4 p.m. Dec. 10 through 6 a.m. Dec. 11, as well as High Wind Watch for the same period. Minor coastal flooding is also expected; isolated thunderstorms are also possible.

According to NWS forecasts, the heaviest winds will come in New York City and Long Island, where gusts could exceed 50 mph.

City officials are warning against possible flooding impacts, and the MTA is already taking steps to prepare its transit system for possible weather-related issues. Specific concerns include isolated flooding in low-lying or poor drainage areas, as well as the potential for downed power lines and trees from the high winds.

“We are not anticipating major impacts to the Monday morning commute at this time, but we urge New Yorkers to exercise caution when traveling,” said City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol. “Please allow for extra travel time and consider using public transportation.”

The MTA says it is closely monitoring the approaching storm, and is ready to reposition staff to respond to any related issues.

In anticipation of high winds, the MTA will ban all empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks from using its bridges beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday night. The travel ban could expire as early as 6 a.m. Monday.

The authority is also closing pedestrian walkways on the Cross Bay and Marine Parkway Bridges linking the Rockaways to Queens and Brooklyn, respectively. For now, the walkways on the RFK (Triborough) and Henry Hudson Bridges remain open, but may close if conditions deteriorate.

Visit mta.info for additional details on weather-related service changes.

New York has seen many rainmakers this fall. Torrential rains on Sept. 29, for instance, resulted in some areas of New York City receiving more than a half-foot of rain in less than 24 hours, sparking widespread disruptions throughout the subway system.

Through Sept. 30, according to the NWS, Central Park registered 45.73 inches of rainfall year-to-date, less than an inch below the rainfall total for the entirety of 2022 — putting 2023 on track to be one of the wettest years ever recorded.