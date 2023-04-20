Brooklyn gunman shot man in back as victim walked toward his vehicle: cops

Police in Brooklyn need the public’s help in finding the gunman who shot a man in the back earlier this month.

The NYPD released images Thursday morning of the culprit behind the violent attack that occurred at 4:10 a.m. on April 9 in front of 1336 Utica Ave. in East Flatbush.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect confronted the 28-year-old male victim as he was walking to his vehicle, which was parked at the location.

Authorities said the suspect pulled out a firearm and began pulling the trigger, striking the man in the back. Following the gun violence, the perpetrator took off on foot, and was last seen heading eastbound on East 49th Street.

The incident was reported to the 67th Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Police described the suspect as a man with a dark complexion and a thin build, who was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with yellow lettering on the front and back, along with black pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.