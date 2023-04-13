One firefighter injured in 2-alarm Upper East Side blaze: FDNY

The FDNY is investigating an Upper East Side fire on Wednesday afternoon that left one firefighter hospitalized and plumes of smoke wafting over the skyline.

According to FDNY sources, first responders received 911 calls at around 5:49 p.m. on April 12 that scaffolding had caught ablaze on 1022 Lexington Ave., between East 72nd and 73rd Streets.

Local residents watched on as about 25 units and 106 firefighters arrived to battle the 2-alarm blaze that engulfed the exterior of the construction heavy, 4-story apartment building. Smoke eaters both extended ladders onto the roof while also scaling the surrounding scaffolding to fight the fire.

The first responders shattered windows to create ventilation and spread water over the scaffolding to quell the blaze. The fire was placed under control at approximately 6:45 p.m., leaving one firefighter with a minor injury. The first responder was whisked to Lenox Hill Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.