Brooklyn man shot dead at public housing complex

Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot and killed at 25-year-old man at a public housing complex on Friday night.

Isaiah Bowman, 25, was shot in the torso at the Breukelen Houses, close to where he lived, at 712 East 108th St. in Canarsie at about 8:13 p.m. on June 10.

Officers from the 69th Precinct and NYPD PSA 1, in responding to a 911 call about the incident and a Shotspotter activation, found the wounded Bowman unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk.

Shotspotter is the NYPD’s citywide system of sensors designed to detect possible sounds of gunfire, and evoke a rapid police response.

EMS rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital, where he died a short time later.

The motive for the shooting remained unknown and under investigation as of Saturday morning. Police sources said the victim had several prior arrests, including for grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon.

Law enforcement sources also did not have a description of a possible suspect.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.