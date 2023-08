Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Brooklyn man who was shot in the head in East New York Monday has succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Abdolaye Ba, 24, was gunned down at around 3:25 p.m. on Blake Avenue on Aug. 21 and died Thursday.

Ba was transported by EMS to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center where he died.

Police have made no arrests and investigation remains ongoing.