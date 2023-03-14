Brooklyn murder mystery: Man questioned after woman found stabbed multiple times in her home

Brooklyn detectives are questioning a 71-year-old man in connection with the stabbing death of a 58-year-old woman inside her home.

The victim was found on Monday afternoon fatally stabbed multiple times about her body on the 500 block of Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush at about 3:44 p.m. on March 13.

Officers from the 67th Precinct made the gruesome discovery while responding to a request for a wellness check at the location.

Police did not say where exactly inside the residence the victim was found. Responding EMS units pronounced her dead at the scene; it’s not yet clear how long she had been deceased.

The NYPD has withheld her identity, pending family notification. Her body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, officers apprehended the 71-year-old male suspect at the scene and took him into custody for further questioning.

Police sources said the suspect and victim are known to each other, but they did not specify the nature of their relationship.