Brooklyn shooting leaves Bronx man dead: police

Detectives are looking for the suspect behind a Brooklyn shooting early on Saturday morning that claimed a Bronx man’s life.

Terry Webb, 34, of East Tremont Avenue was gunned down at the corner of Jamaica and Miller Avenues in East New York at about 3:38 a.m. on June 4.

Officers from the 75th Precinct, while responding to a 911 call about the incident, found Webb unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk, with a bullet wound above his left eye.

EMS rushed Webb to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Well after sunrise Saturday, NYPD Crime Scene Unit members were still on the scene, combing the area for evidence. Officers seem to have recovered a knife during their search, though it’s unclear if that’s connected to the crime in any way.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.