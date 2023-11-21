Brooklyn shooting in broad daylight leaves man injured: NYPD

Police cordoned off the crime scene at the corner of Bushwick and Gates Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn following a shooting on Nov. 21, 2023.

A man is in stable condition at a Brooklyn hospital after being shot in broad daylight on Tuesday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the gun violence occurred at about 11:38 a.m. on Nov. 21 near the corner of Bushwick and Gates Avenues in Bushwick.

Officers from the 83rd Precinct, in responding to reports of the shooting, found the 33-year-old man at the location with gunshot wounds to his wrist and hip.

EMS rushed the wounded man to Brookdale University Hospital for treatment, police sources said.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known and remains under investigation, according to an NYPD spokesperson. No arrests have been made, and police have yet to identify the suspected shooter.

Through Nov. 19, according to the most recent CompStat report, the 83rd Precinct recorded 13 shootings year-to-date, one less than the total at the same point in 2022.