Early-morning Brooklyn shootings leave two men dead, cops searching for suspects

Officers from the 79th Precinct and NYPD PSA 3 responded to a man shot in the chest at 303 Vernon Avenue in NYCHA’s Vernon Houses on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

Brooklyn detectives are investigating two separate shootings in three hours early on Saturday morning that left a pair of men dead.

Law enforcement sources said the first deadly shooting occurred in Bedford-Stuyvesant, where a 29-year-old man was shot dead in the lobby of an apartment building.

Officers from the 79th Precinct and NYPD PSA 3 responded to the gun violence that erupted just before 2:43 a.m. on Aug. 12 inside the Vernon Houses at 303 Vernon Ave.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found the victim, a 29-year-old man, with a bullet wound to his chest.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that the victim had been in the lobby with an acquaintance when the suspect approached and engaged him in a dispute. The reason for the argument remains unclear and under investigation, authorities said.

The argument turned bloody, law enforcement sources said, when the perpetrator pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The perpetrator then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

EMS units rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

The firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered at the scene, law enforcement sources said.

Police described the suspected shooter as a man in his 20s with a dark complexion and wearing a white t-shirt.

Through Aug. 6, according to the latest NYPD CompStat report, the 79th Precinct saw six homicides, one fewer than the year-to-date total in 2022. Shooting incidents had also fallen by 31.6% so far this year.

Three hours after the Bed-Stuy shooting, another man was shot dead outside a home in New Lots just after 5:21 a.m. on Aug. 12.

Officers from the 75th Precinct found the victim, a 37-year-old man, shot in the chest and groin in front of 82 Louisiana Ave. Police made the discovery after responding to a 911 call at the scene regarding shots fired.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the suspect followed the victim out of the Louisiana Avenue location, then pulled out a gun and fired the two deadly shots. The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation.

Following the gunfire, the perpetrator fled on foot southbound along Louisiana Avenue, sources said.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he died. The NYPD withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Police described the New Lots shooter as a man with a light complexion standing about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

The 75th Precinct has seen murders increase so far in 2023; through Aug. 6, the latest NYPD CompStat report indicated, the precinct tallied 14 homicides, three more than the 11 recorded at the same point in 2022. Shooting incidents, however, are down 30.2% this year.

So far, no arrests have been made in either of Saturday’s shootings, police reported.

Anyone with information regarding either murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.