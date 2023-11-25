Brooklyn subway slashing: Man attacked by smoking suspect on J train, police say

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Brooklyn detectives are investigating a subway slashing early on Saturday morning in which a J train passenger was attacked for complaining about a smoking suspect who lit up on board, police sources said.

The NYPD reported that the attack occurred at about 4:45 a.m. on Nov. 25 on board a Queens-bound J train as it neared the Chauncey Street station in Bushwick.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim, a 35-year-old man, got into an argument with the perpetrator after he observed the suspect smoking on board the moving train. The MTA prohibits the use of any smoking products — from cigarettes to vapes to joints — throughout the subway system; riders caught lighting up face a $50 fine for the first offense.

The argument turned bloody, authorities said, when the incensed smoker pulled out a sharp object and slashed the victim across the face. Following the attack, the perpetrator exited the train at Chauncey Street and fled to parts unknown.

Police sources said the victim remained on the J train, then departed at Broadway Junction, where he sought medical attention and police assistance from NYPD Transit District 33.

The victim was then taken to Interfaith Medical Center for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening, authorities said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. Police described the slasher as a man with a dark complexion who was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding the slashing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Despite Saturday morning’s incident, the NYPD has previously reported a year-long decrease in crime throughout the transit system.