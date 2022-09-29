Brooklyn teen girl shot dead on front stoop, suspects still at large: NYPD

Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspects who shot and killed a 17-year-old girl on Wednesday night.

Police said the homicide happened at about 6:18 p.m. on Sept. 28 in front of an apartment building at 1225 Eastern Pkwy. in Crown Heights.

Officers from the 77th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the teenage girl with a bullet wound to her face.

Based on a preliminary investigation, law enforcement agents determined that the victim was among a group of people hanging out on the building’s front stoop when two male suspects approached them and opened fire.

According to WABC-TV, the perpetrators arrived on the scene on a scooter, but NYPD sources could not immediately confirm that report.

Multiple shots then rang out; police sources said Thursday that it wasn’t clear yet whether only one or both shooters opened fire. It’s not believed the victim was the intended target, authorities said.

The perpetrators had fled by the time officers arrived on the scene, it was reported.

EMS rushed her to Brookdale University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.