Bullets fly in Brooklyn in two shootings that left man dead and woman injured | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in Brooklyn are investigating two separate shootings between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning that left a man dead and a woman injured.

The fatal shooting happened in Midwood at about 12:21 a.m. on March 11, when a 24-year-old man was gunned down in front of 1905 Avenue M, near East 19th Street.

Officers from the 70th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call at the location, found the victim with gunshot wounds to his chest.

Responding EMS units rushed him to New York Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

At this point in the investigation, detectives have not yet established a motive for the deadly shooting, or a description of the shooter.

Earlier, on Wednesday afternoon, a 20-year-old woman was hit by a bullet during an apparent drive-by shooting in Weeksville, police reported.

Cops said the victim was sitting inside a vehicle near the corner of St. Johns Street and Rochester Avenue at about 4:45 p.m. on March 10 when a black Audi sedan rolled up to the location.

Seconds later, an individual leaned out of the vehicle’s sun roof, displayed a firearm and began shooting. Police said the victim sustained a gunshot wound to her leg.

After the outburst of gunfire, the shooter fled inside the Audi vehicle in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 77th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS units brought the injured woman to Kings County Hospital, where she’s listed in stable condition.

Early on Thursday morning, the NYPD released video footage showing the gunman and the Audi involved in the drive-by shooting.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.