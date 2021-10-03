VIDEO: Casual killer in Brooklyn blasts victims with bullets in broad daylight

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Security camera footage that the NYPD released Saturday night shows a young gunman casually gunning down a 19-year-old in Brooklyn in broad daylight last week.

Police said the shooting happened at about 4:55 p.m. on Sept. 30 in front of an apartment building at 1593 Prospect Place in Weeksville.

The footage shows the suspect, his face concealed behind a hooded sweatshirt and a surgical mask, walking out of a nearby bodega carrying a black plastic bag that appeared to contain items.

But it turned out that the perpetrator had a handgun in the bag, as the footage later shows him walking up to the location on Prospect Place and pulling out a black handgun. He points the weapon across the street and fires several shots, then casually walks away from the scene.

Police said the shots struck Myles Jabateh, 19, who lived down the block on Prospect Place, multiple times in the head and buttocks.

Officers from the 77th Precinct responded to reports of the incident. EMS rushed Jabateh to Interfaith Medical Center in critical condition; he died there of his injuries on Oct. 1.

Law enforcement sources described the shooter as a Black man who wore a light-colored surgical mask, a black hooded jacket, light-colored jeans and black sneakers with blue shoelaces.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.