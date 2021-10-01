Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times on a Brooklyn street on Thursday evening.

At just before 5 p.m. on Sept. 30, the NYPD responded to several calls regarding a shooting at 1593 Prospect Place. Upon their arrival, officers found a 19-year-old man had been shot in the head and buttocks.

A spokesperson for the NYPD stated the victim was standing in a group outside the location when the suspect, described as a Black man wearing all black clothing, approached and fired into the group. Six shell casings were recovered at the scene.

The victim was rushed to Brookdale Hospital where he is in critical condition. The suspect remains at large.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.