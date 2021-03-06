Brooklyn woman found with fatal body trauma likely victim of hit-and-run | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Brooklyn woman who was found with severe body trauma on a street and died on Friday afternoon was likely the victim of a hit-and-run, police reported.

Officers from the 75th Precinct responded to a 911 call at about 2:23 p.m. on March 5 regarding an unconscious person at the corner of New Lots and Van Sinderen Avenues in East New York.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found Estelle Davis, 61, of Schenck Avenue in Brooklyn unconscious and unresponsive, with severe body injuries. Paramedics rushed her to Brookdale University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Law enforcement sources said Saturday that detectives are now looking into the case as a possible hit-and-run involving an unknown vehicle and unidentified driver.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.