Catholics in Brooklyn celebrate start of Easter Triduum with solemn Holy Thursday Mass

Bishop Robert Brennan, leader of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, celebrated the start of the Easter Triduum, the holiest of days on the Christian calendar, with the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday, April 6.

The faithful gathered at the Cathedral-Basilica of St. James in Downtown Brooklyn to participate in the solemn service.

Bishop Brennan’s homily reflected on the significance of the Last Supper, where Jesus shared a meal with his disciples before his death.

“Talk about a dying man’s last wish,” he said. “What did Jesus want more than anything else in the world the night before he died? He wanted to be with His friends. He would love them to the end and show them the depth of His Love.”

As the service continued, Bishop Brennan followed the example of Jesus by washing the feet of 12 faithful in attendance. The act of humility and service symbolized Jesus’ washing of the feet of his disciples before the Last Supper.

The Mass of the Lord’s Supper and the Washing of the Feet took place at the magnificent Cathedral0Basilica of St. James, a historic landmark located at 250 Cathedral Place in Downtown Brooklyn.

The ceremony of the Mass of the Lord’s Supper was imbued with a sense of solemnity as Bishop Brennan led the congregation in prayer, hymns, and readings from the scriptures.

The Easter Triduum continues with Good Friday, a day of remembrance of the crucifixion of Jesus, and culminates with the Easter Vigil on Saturday, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus. The events of the Triduum remind Christians of the central themes of their faith — sacrifice, redemption, and renewal.