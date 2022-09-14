The mother of three children found dead on the beach on Coney Island on Monday has been arrested and will be charged with three counts of murder for allegedly drowning her kids in the ocean, according to the New York City Police Department.

Erin Merdy, 30-year old woman of Coney Island, faces three murder charges for allegedly killing her three children – seven-year-old Zachery, four-year-old Lilian and three-month-old Oliver — early on Sept. 12. The charges include murder of depraved indifference and the murder of two children under 11 years old, according to the NYPD.

According to NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey, police officers responded to a call from family members of Merdy who raised concerns about the safety of the children. Officers went to the mother’s apartment and found the doors unlocked and the home empty.

Officers from the 60th Precinct began searching the Coney Island area, including the beach and boardwalk, and eventually found Merdy walking barefoot on the boardwalk with other family members. The three victims unconscious and unresponsive on the shoreline just before 5 a.m.

EMS soon arrived at the scene and transported the children to NYC Health & Hospitals/Coney Island, where they were pronounced dead.

Merdy was transported via ambulance to a medical center but later taken to the police station for questioning. Officers said on Monday there was no prior history of neglect or abuse in the family.