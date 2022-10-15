Cops seek suspect in Brooklyn school bus shooting

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man they say shot a man inside an unoccupied, off-duty school bus in Kensington.

Authorities say that at around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, a 30-year-old man was sitting inside a parked, unoccupied, off-duty school bus opposite of 660 McDonald Avenue when two unidentified perps got on and shot the man multiple times.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his jaw, nose, bicep and chest, and was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

Police describe the first suspect as a man with a medium complexion, thin build and full beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt with a picture of a rose on the hood, light colored sweatpants and black sneakers.

The second suspect is just said to be a man with dark complexion.

Year-to-date, there has been just one other reported shooting in the 66th Precinct as of Oct. 9, when the most recent Police Department data is available. The 66th Precinct encompasses Midwood and Kensington, where Thursday’s victim was found.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.