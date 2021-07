Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A cyclist is fighting for her life after she rammed a pedestrian in Prospect Park, Brooklyn, on the morning of July 4, according to police.

The 28-year-old woman was riding south in the bike lane on West Drive when she hit a 59-year-old man at 9:34 am, according to Police Department spokeswoman Detective Denise Moroney.

The biker was rushed to Maimonides Hospital in critical condition and the man was brought to Methodist Hospital in stable condition, according to Detective Moroney.