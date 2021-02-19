Detectives charge Brooklyn woman who gave birth to infant found dead in dumpster | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The mother of an infant found dead in a dumpster outside a Brooklyn apartment house on Wednesday was booked on criminal charges Thursday night, police reported.

Jahmika Small, 27, of West 28th Street in Coney Island faces counts of reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child. Additional charges against her may be pending the results of the ongoing investigation.

Cops said that Small allegedly contacted police on Wednesday afternoon and claimed that she had just given birth, but that she could not locate her child. That prompted members of the 60th Precinct to respond to the location and conduct a search of the building, which ended in negative results.

Sources familiar with the investigation said Small was taken into custody on Wednesday and brought in for further questioning.

After being unable to locate the baby at the West 28th Street location, the NYPD Emergency Services Unit was brought in to help with the canvass.

Members of the unit then made the horrific discovery just before 5 p.m., finding the dead newborn, of an unknown gender, inside a dumpster outside a high-rise apartment building at 2925 West 27th St. The location is about a block away from where Small resides.

The cause of death was not disclosed by police.