Detectives probe death of Brooklyn woman found with cord around neck in apartment hallway | amNewYork

Detectives are investigating the death of a Brooklyn woman who was found unconscious with a cord around her neck in an apartment building hallway on Friday afternoon.

Cops said Juanita Cabarello, 73, was discovered by her son unconscious and unresponsive in her residence on the sixth floor of the Woodson Houses, at 393 Powell St. in Brownsville, at about 4:55 p.m. on Jan. 15 and called 911.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct and NYPD PSA 2 responded to the scene along with EMS units, who pronounced her dead at the location.

Cabarello’s body was brought to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.