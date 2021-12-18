Detectives questioning man who allegedly killed ex-girlfriend’s lover in Brooklyn shooting

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Investigators are talking to an apparently jealous man who allegedly executed his ex-girlfriend’s beau in a deadly Brooklyn shooting early Saturday morning, police sources reported.

Authorities said the homicide happened at about 12:16 a.m. on Dec. 18 inside a home on 83rd Street off 14th Avenue in Dyker Heights.

Officers from the 62nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call regarding a man shot, found a 30-year-old man with bullet wounds to his head.

Responding EMS units pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Police sources described the shooting as a domestic violence incident. Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that the suspect, a 31-year-old man, came to the home and shot the victim, who was seeing his former girlfriend.

Officers took the 31-year-old man into custody at the location for further questioning.

A firearm allegedly used in the homicide was also recovered from the location, law enforcement sources noted.

Charges against the suspect are pending the results of the ongoing investigation, police said.