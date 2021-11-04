Racist jerk mocks men for speaking Cantonese, then assaults them on Brooklyn street: cops

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in Brooklyn are looking for a loudmouthed bigot who mocked three men as they spoke Cantonese, then violently attacked them on a street earlier this week.

The Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating the matter, a source familiar with the investigation said.

Police released video footage Wednesday night of the suspect responsible for the attack which occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 in front of a restaurant at 6418 20th Ave. in Bensonhurst.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator walked by three men — ages 51, 56 and 57 — and mocked the way they spoke to each other in Cantonese. That prompted the 56-year-old man to confront the suspect about his actions.

Seconds later, authorities said, the bigot punched the man in the face, then displayed a knife and spritzed the men with an unknown substance, believed to be pepper spray.

The video shows the suspect being pulled away from the location by several men. Moments later, he fled the scene on foot along 20th Avenue, police said.

The incident was reported to the 62nd Precinct. EMS brought all three victims to Maimonides Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Police described the suspect as a heavy-set, bearded Black man between 25 and 35 years of age, weighing between 220 and 225 pounds, who was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, dark-colored pants and black sandals.

Anyone with information regarding the perpetrator’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

With reporting by Emily Davenport