Brutal bigots hit four Brooklyn synagogues, smear hateful tags and cause destruction | amNewYork

The NYPD is looking for a bigot who tagged four Brooklyn synagogues with hate speech, as well as breaking into one and vandalizing it further.

It was reported to police that between 12:20 and 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, an unknown man used a marker to make graffiti on four different synagogues: Young Israel of Midwood (1694 Ocean Avenue), Kahal Darkei Noam, Tefila LeMoshe D`Boston (2822 Avenue J), Khal Toras Chaim D’Flatbush (2201 Avenue L) and Knesses Bais Avigdor (1720 Avenue J).

The suspect scribbled derogatory phrases on the buildings, including “pedophiles,” “thieves pedophiles” and “anti-acculturation.”

The suspect also broke into Knesses Bais Avigdor and made graffiti inside the building. The suspect also damaged two cabinets and took $20 before fleeing the scene. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the crime.

The NYPD released two photos of the suspects taken from two of the synagogues, as well as a video from Kahal Darkei Noam, Tefila LeMoshe D`Boston.

The suspect is described as a man with a light complexion and a medium build, with a black mustache and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.